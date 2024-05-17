Rajat Verma admits he's 'conscious' of his looks, but prefers to focus on his performance

Mumbai, May 17 Rajat Verma, who plays Jay in the show 'Dahej Daasi' shared he is quite conscious of his looks, saying he still struggles with seeing himself as a good-looking actor.

Rajat shared that he doesn't consider himself to be good-looking.

"I don't consider myself to be a good-looking actor, and I'm quite conscious of my looks. I tend to focus on my flaws whenever I see myself, which makes me avoid looking at myself altogether," he said.

"Instead, I prefer to focus on my performance when watching scenes, noticing any ups and downs or improvements. Ultimately, what matters most is the perspective of the producers, makers, channel, and audience. If they're happy with my work, then that's all that matters. However, I still struggle with seeing myself as a good-looking actor," added Rajat.

The show is produced by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat under their banner Do Dooni 4 Films.

The show also stars Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Vindhya Devi.

It airs on Nazara TV.

--IANS

