Rajinikanth wraps up shooting for his upcoming film 'Vettaiyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel. 'Vettaiyan' also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

The production house took to their X account to share the exciting news and shared a picture from the set.

Taking to X on Monday, the film's production house Lyca Productions shared a picture from the wrap and captioned the post, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar Rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan."

https://twitter.com/LycaProductions/status/1790004129185570956?

The image captured Rajinikanth flaunting a big smile as he posed with his team.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh treated fans with a photo featuring himself and Rajinikanth. In the picture, Amitabh and Rajinikanth are seen hugging and having a fun conversation.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor