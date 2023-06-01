Rajinikanth's brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad to make his acting debut

Rajinikanth has been ruling Indian cinema for over three decades now and the latest from the Rajinikanth family to enter the film industry is none other than the legend's elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad. The 80 year old is making his acting debut in a new Tamil movie produced by Sri Lanka based Brilliant Creations. The pooja of the as yet untitled project was conducted at the memorials of Rajini's parents in Nachikuppam in Krishnagiri District.Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad is familiar to Rajini fans as the mentor of their idol who helped him in his struggling days as actor in the 1970s.

He also appeared on television from time to time to speak about his brother's political idealogy. Rajini has stated that he considers his elder brother as a father and recently participated in the eightieth birthday celebrations and received blessings from him by falling at his feet.Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his next film 'Jailer' directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures on August 10th. He is currently shooting for his daughter Aishwarya's 'Laal Salaam' after which he will move on to 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. In a career spanning over five decades, Rajinikanth has done more than 160 films that includes films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fan base throughout India and has a cult following. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2000, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honours, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

