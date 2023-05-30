RajKummar Rao celebrates 9 years of 'Citylights'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actors RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa starrer drama film 'Citylights' turned 9 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, RajKummar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Celebrating 9 years of #Citylights, a film that holds a special place in my heart. It was a profound emotional journey made possible by the love of the visionary @hansalmehta sir and my incredible co-star and partner, @patralekhaa Grateful."

Helmed by acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, the film was released in the year 2014 and received positive responses from the audience.

The film marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

'Citylights' was an official remake of the British film 'Metro Manila'.

Apart from this, the actor director duo, RajKummar and Hansal Mehta also collaborated for 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', 'Omerta' and 'Chhalaang'.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Apart from that, he also has director Amar Kaushik's upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

Talking about Hansal's work front, his next is a web series 'Scoop' which stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Dhiren Bhojani in pivotal roles.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from June 2.

