RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Actor RajKummar Rao, who is basking in the success of 'Stree 2' and is all set to come up with new exciting projects, visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Patralekhaa on Wednesday.

To embrace the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers.

RajKummar wore a neutral-coloured shirt and trousers, while Patralekhaa opted for a pastel green saree.

From Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Atlee to Shilpa Shetty with family, several celebs visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

Recently, RajKummar announced his new project titled 'Maalik' on his birthday.

The film is being directed by Pulkit and the shoot has already commenced.

