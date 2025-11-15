Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl on Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared the news on social media, calling their daughter “the greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Fans and fellow actors congratulated them on the post. Actor Varun Dhawan welcomed them to parenthood. Actress Neha Dhupia and actor Ali Fazal also shared their wishes. Comedian Bharti Singh called it a “beautiful journey.”

The couple announced Patralekhaa’s pregnancy in July through a social media post.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa met during the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film “CityLights.” Their relationship grew during filming. Rajkummar proposed in October 2021, and they married in November 2021 in a private ceremony with family and close friends.

On the professional front, Rajkummar recently completed shooting for the biopic “Nikam,” portraying India’s public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He called it a privilege to bring the character to life.