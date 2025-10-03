Rajpal Yadav remembers Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, calls "self-confidence", "hard work" key to success

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav stated the importance of "hard work" and "self-confidence" in life while drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's life at the poster launch of the film 'Cash M Cash'.

The film 'Cash M Cash' is directed by Ajit Sinha and stars Aham Sharma, Adarsh Barik and Pallavi Sharma among the lead cast.

According to the makers, the movie poster showcases a unique perspective on Mahatma Gandhi's Charkha, symbolising self-reliance and cultural heritage.

The poster launch of the film was also attended by the popular Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra.

At the sidelines of the event, Rajpal Yadav recalled the learnings of Mahatma Gandhi while talking to the media.

"He is our father, Mahatma Gandhi ji. I would just like to say that when I was in class 3-4, there was a small diary in which it was written, 'Self-confidence, Hard work, Love' is the key to success. Later, I studied the same teachings from about 200 teachers in my life," Rajpal Yadav said.

The actor calls "self-confidence", "hard work" and "love" the three missiles of his life which has helped him to achieve success in life.

"Those lines touched me in a different way. Even today, I carry these three words with me as my 3 missiles, and wherever they are, they prove that with self-confidence, hard work, and love, we achieve success on every platform," Rajpal Yadav said.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the theatrical film 'Baby John', which starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

In 2025, the 'Chup Chup ke' actor was seen in an OTT film, 'Interrogation', which was released on ZEE5.

It was directed by Ajoy Varma Raja.

