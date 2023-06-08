Rajshri Deshpande's film 'Privacy' to be screened South Korea's Bucheon International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Actor Rajshri Deshpande-starrer 'Privacy' is all set to have its world premiere at South Korea's Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan).

'Privacy' is a co-production between India-based Fundamental Pictures and US-based House of Talent Studio.

The film examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai. Sudeep further added, "the film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Whether it be CCTV surveillance or gathering someone's personal data. An individual's privacy has truly become a luxury in today's world".

Expressing her happiness over the screening, Rajshri said, "As an actor and a social worker it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. 'Privacy' talks about mental health issues. It shines the spotlight on how society perceives an individual going through the struggles. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of 'privacy' and how every societal element is exploiting the term."

Along with Rajshri, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. BiFan will kickstart on June 29. The festival covers a plethora of cinema ranging from horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films from around the globe. This year's festival opens with Joaquin Pheonix-starrer 'Beau is Afraid'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor