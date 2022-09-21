Raju Srivastava's nephew reveals he died after suffering 2nd cardiac arrest

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last.Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava has said that she really hoped and prayed that her husband would 'come out of this'. As per a new report, Shikha called Raju 'a true fighter'. Raju's nephew Kushal Srivastava said that he died due to a second cardiac arrest. Raju died on Wednesday morning at the age of 58 after more than 40 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Raju was admitted to the AIIMS after suffering a heart attack at a hotel in Delhi on August 10. While working out at a gym, he experienced chest pain and collapsed. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.In an interview with Times of India, Shikha said, "I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter."Raju's nephew Kushal said, "He passed away due to a second cardiac arrest. We were confident till yesterday that all will be well because he had battling it for two months."Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter and dropped a throwback picture with the late comedian. He mentioned that Srivastava will be dearly missed and wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Today, for the first time you have made me cry Raju Bhai 💔 I wish there would have been one more meeting. May God place you at his feet. You will be greatly missed. Goodbye 🙏 Om Shanti”

