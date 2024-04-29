Rakesh Roshan shares video of pumping iron, Hrithik says, ‘unbelievable papa’

Mumbai, April 29 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was recently seen in the action film ‘Fighter’, was pleasantly surprised by his father Rakesh Roshan’s video of pumping iron inside a gym.

Hrithik’s father recently shared a video of himself exercising inside a gym. In the video, he can be seen training his different sets of muscles with leg curls, cables for shoulder and back, and dumbbells for chest muscles. He also used resistance bands for training.

Rakesh wrote in the caption, “I wasn’t posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication stayed strong."

On Monday, Hrithik took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared his father’s video. He wrote on the video in Hindi, “I mean how? Unbelievable, papa."

Hrithik, who himself is a fitness freak, has inspired his whole family to live a fit and healthy life.

Hrithik’s mom Pinky Roshan is also into fitness and often shares videos of her fitness routines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor