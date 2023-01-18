Rakhi Sawant confirms she was pregnant, reveals she suffered miscarriage

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant's love life has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Now celebrity Paparazzo Viral Bhayani has revealed that Rakhi Sawant had announced her pregnancy first on Bigg Boss Marathi but contestants assumed she was faking it. The post reads: #rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. "Yesh bhai I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage.

This comes days after Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised after the pictures of her court marriage with Adil surfaced online. Later in an interview, Rakhi revealed that the two had actually tied the knot in July last year. “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai,” Rakhi told E-times.After her marriage, Rakhi claimed that Adil called their wedding ‘fake’. She broke down while talking to the shutterbugs but she later revealed that it was Salman Khan who saved their marriage. “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)," Rakhi said.