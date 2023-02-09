Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani sent to judicial custody

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani was on Tuesday brought to the Oshiwara police station in the city after she filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge. According to reports, he has now being sent to judicial custody. Citing her statement to the police on Monday night, the official said Sawant (41) got in touch with Durrani (30) in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from that achat account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he said he would be marrying her, Sawant told the police, according to the official. Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Sawant, a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, on two occasions prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him, he said.

As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’, he said. On Sunday night, Sawant discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her Andheri building that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.Sawant then approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official. The police, on February 7, called Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil to the station to record his statement and for questioning following a complaint made by the actress. One of the inspectors investigating the case told India Today.in, "We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently. "Talking to the paps present outside the police station, Rakhi claimed that Adil had come to her house to hit her. She said, “Aj subah who mujhe maarne aaya tha, mere ghar pe. Maine turant Police ko call kiya. (Today morning, he came to my house to hit me. I immediately called the police).” She also added, "He had come to meet me in the morning without saying anything and started coercing me. I had already filed a case against Adil twice but never mentioned it in front of the media. The police had also spoken to Adil at that time. During that time , a non-cognizable offence was written. It was converted into an FIR last night."



