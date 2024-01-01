Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married on Feb 22

After years of dating, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to elevate their relationship to the next level by deciding to tie the knot in February 2024. Initially considering a destination wedding abroad, the couple is presently in the process of finalizing the specific location for their upcoming wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February 2024. Having celebrated the New Year in Thailand with friends, the couple is currently in the process of finalizing the destination for their wedding. However, there are strong indications that they might opt for an intimate beach wedding. According to reports, the tentative date for their marriage is February 22, and Goa is the speculated location for the ceremony, India Today reported.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in October 2021. On Singh's birthday, Bhagnani shared a romantic photo of the two holding hands, with a caption expressing, "With you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun."