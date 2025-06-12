Rakul Preet Singh shares her traffic woes: Haven’t moved in an hour

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Rakul Preet Singh has showcased her frustration over getting stuck in a heavy traffic jam in Mumbai and shared that her car didn’t even move an inch in an hour.

Rakul Preet took to Instagram Stories to share a sneak-peek of the traffic jam she was caught in, showing a long queue of cars stretching out in both directions.

“Never been stuck in such a traffic jam in my life .. what's happening mumbai .. one hour and we haven't moved an inch,” Rakul wrote as the caption.

The actress did not share details about where she was coming from.

However, on June 11, the actress shared a moment from her wellness routine.

She posted a video of herself walking barefoot in a garden. Taking to Instagram Stories, she dropped a calming video of herself walking barefoot on a lush green garden, urging her followers to do the same.

She wrote, “Grounding or walking bare feet has many many benefits..try and find yourself a garden to do so Atleast once a week #connect with nature.”

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ the sequel to the 2019 box office hit.

She will once again step into the role of Ayesha Khurana, with Ajay Devgn also reprising his character, Ashish Mehra.

Actor R. Madhavan joins the cast as Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father. The sequel, helmed by director Anshul Sharma, brings back familiar faces including Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood from the original film. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj will be seen in special cameo roles.

“De De Pyaar De 2 “is scheduled to release on November 14.

She was last seen in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

