Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme Make History at Madame Tussauds After Queen Elizabeth

In a historic first for Indian cinema, global superstar Ram Charan has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds London — not just alone, but alongside his beloved pet dog, Rhyme. This rare honour places him in elite company as the only celebrity after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be depicted with their pet at the iconic museum. The unveiling was a deeply personal and emotional moment, held behind closed doors in London and attended by Ram Charan’s family and inner circle. Originally, the announcement was meant to be postponed in light of the current situation. However, with peace slowly prevailing and things returning to normal, the family felt it was the right time to share the moment with the world.

Ram Charan’s wax figure is styled in the black velvet bandhgala he famously wore to the 2023 Oscars — the very night when Naatu Naatu made history as the first Indian song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. The statue not only commemorates a towering achievement in global cinema but also celebrates the unbreakable bond between a man and his furry companion.

One of the most heartfelt moments during the unveiling was when Ram Charan’s father became visibly emotional, reflecting how special and personal this milestone was for the family. Chiranjeevi Chiranjeevi garu spoke as a very proud father at the event and was joined by Ram’s mother Surekha. This installation is a celebration of his immense stardom and legacy, and the deep bond between a man and his pet. It breaks new ground not just for Indian representation, but for the special role of our fur friends in our lives. Fans and visitors can view the statue in London until 19th May, after which it will move to Madame Tussauds Singapore for public display.