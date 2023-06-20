Ram Charan fans celebrate outside hospital as 'RRR' star welcomes baby girl

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 : Ram Charan's fans just can't keep calm as they welcomed the 'RRR' actor's daughter with grand celebration outside the hospital on Tuesday.

The actor's fans looked super excited. In viral pictures and videos fans can be seen cutting cake and dancing to beats of dhol after the exciting news.

Fans celebrated this occasion by cutting a huge cake with 'Congratulations' written on it outside Apollo Hospital. They also flew a bunch of red balloons and danced on dhol beats.

All about our Mega Power Fans MEGA Celebrations On Very Special moment of Mega family, i.e New Addition of THE MEGA LITTLE PRINCESS GLOBAL STAR @AlwaysRamCharan garu @upasanakonidela garu #MegaPrincess#RamCharanUpasanaBabyGirl pic.twitter.com/szpOdeLi4T — Ram Charan Fans Anantapur (@RcFansAnantapur) June 20, 2023

The power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informedthat the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival."Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apolllo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin.

After being married for 11 years, two announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film 'Waltair Veerayya', directed by Bobby Kolli. In the coming months, he will be seen 'Bholaa Shankar'. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

