Ram Charan lands in Chennai for two-day ‘Game Changer’ shoot

Mumbai, May 1 Star Ram Charan is in Chennai to shoot some sequences for his upcoming film 'Game Changer'.

A source close to IANS said that the actor will be in Chennai for two days for the shoot.

Ram, on Wednesday, was seen entering the airport dressed in a casual white shirt paired with khaki pants. He completed his look with a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

'Game Changer' is a Telugu political action thriller in which Ram Charan plays a triple role. Other personalities in the film include Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

Directed by S. Shankar, the story is penned by 'Pizza' and 'Jigarthanda' filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. This is not the first time Ram and Kiara will be sharing the screen space.

The two have previously starred in the film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' by Boyapati Srinu, which was released in 2019.

