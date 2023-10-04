Ram Charan offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Ram Charan visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on Wednesday.

Ram Charan concluded his Ayyappa Deeksha at the temple in Mumbai.

The ‘RRR’ actor wore a black kurta and green coloured shawl for the auspicious occasion.

The Ayyappa Deeksha is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

In a career spanning 16 years, Ram Charan has given films like 'Magadheera', 'Orange', 'Naayak', 'Zanjeer', 'Yevadu', 'Dhruva', 'Rangasthalam', and 'RRR' among others that have been appreciated by the fans.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

Ram Charan's ‘RRR’ was a big hit.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

