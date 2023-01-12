Ram Charan promises to dance to Naatu Naatu ’17 times’ with Jr NTR on Oscars stage

Naatu Naatu, the hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan says that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if Naatu Naatu gets nominated. The actor said, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again."