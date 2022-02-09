Ram Charan-starrer 'RC15' written by Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who is all busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Mahaan', has confirmed that he is the one who penned the story for Ram Charan and Shankar's 'RC15'.

In a recent interview, the young director shared interesting facts about Ram Charan's upcoming movie, which is being directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Tentatively titled 'RC15', the movie will have 'RRR' hero Ram Charan in the lead role.

"Yes, I was the one who penned the story for 'RC15'. Having taken the story from me, Shankar sir developed it according to his own style. I am excited about the project," Karthik said.

Karthik also revealed that 'RC15' is a political drama, which ends the assumptions about the genre of this upcoming big-budget movie. Karthik Subbaraj's association with RC15's story makes the film's buzz even greater.

'RC15' marks the coming together of Ram Charan, Shankar, and Kiara Advani, as Telugu producer Dil Raju is to produce it. The shooting is currently underway, as the upcoming schedule is to be shot in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

