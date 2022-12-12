Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting first child

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child.

Well, it looks like 2023 will undoubtedly be a particularly memorable year for Ram Charan and the entire Konidela family.

The Konidela family has also released a formal statement in this regard.

Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the announcement. The announcement reads - "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Check it out:

Ram Charan and Upasana recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. They are reportedly college sweethearts.

They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which did exceptionally well on box-office. The film was also one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022. Ram was also seen in the film 'Acharya' opposite Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial 'RC15'. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor