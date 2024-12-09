Ram Gopal Varma Calls Pushpa 2 The Biggest Movie in Bollywood, Credits Allu Arjun’s Stardom

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2' was released on December 5, captivating audiences who had been eagerly awaiting its arrival. After hitting theaters, the movie has taken the market by storm, with shows running at full capacity. 'Pushpa 2' has not only garnered massive viewership but has also achieved impressive box office earnings, breaking numerous revenue records.

Renowned Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma recently praised the film and its lead actor, Allu Arjun, through a tweet. He stated, "The biggest movie in the history of Bollywood is a Telugu movie dubbed in Hindi. And the biggest actor in the history of Bollywood is Allu Arjun, a Telugu actor who cannot speak Hindi. Therefore, this is not Pan India, but Telugu India."

The BIGGEST HINDI FILM ever in HISTORY of BOLLYWOOD is a DUBBED TELUGU FILM #Pushpa2



The BIGGEST HINDI FILM ACTOR in HISTORY of BOLLYWOOD is a TELUGU ACTOR @alluarjun who CAN’T SPEAK HINDI



So it’s not PAN INDIA anymore , but it is TELUGU INDIA 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 8, 2024

'Pushpa 2' is the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise,' which was released in 2021. Following this installment, a third part of the franchise has already been announced. The cast of 'Pushpa 2' features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles, under the direction of Sukumar. In just four days, the film has crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 500 crore at the box office, currently standing at Rs 529.45 crore.