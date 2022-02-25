Ram Gopal Varma's 'Khatra: Dangerous' gets release date

Director Ram Gopal Varma is coming out with a new film titled 'Khatra: Dangerous'. The female homosexual love story is set to hit theatres on April 8 this year.

The film, which was waiting to be cleared by the censor board, was cleared for release with an 'A' certificate.

Ram Gopal Varma recently shared the release date and a new poster of the film on his Twitter handle.

The film, starring actors Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles, is centred on the love story between two women and the hurdles they overcome together.

