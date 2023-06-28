Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' to re-run on TV, amid 'Adipurush' controversy

Amid the 'Adipurush' controversy, the iconic teleserial 'Ramayana' from the late 1980s is set to be telecasted again.Shemaroo TV has announced that the mythological show will begin airing from July 3 on the channel. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhila played the titular roles of Ram and Sita respectively while Sunil Lahiri played Lakshman in the '80s TV show.

The announcement for the rerun comes at a time when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being compared to the new film Adipurush. Touted to be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush has been widely criticised for wrongly portraying the lead characters Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan play the respective roles in the film which released earlier this month.