Ramayan Stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri Reach in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration, Watch Video

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri, famed for their iconic portrayals of Lord Ram, goddess Sita, and Lakshman in the original Ramayan series, have arrived in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir scheduled on January 22. According to media reports, the trio will also be shooting for a music album titled Humare Ram Aayenge.

The actors, who played pivotal roles in the immensely popular Ramayan television series, reached Ayodhya on January 17, ahead of the much-anticipated event. The inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir has garnered immense attention, with invitations extended to several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from various states.

In a video circulating on the internet, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri can be seen walking on the streets of Ayodhya adorned in traditional attire. Deepika Chikhlia looked elegant in a red saree, while Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri opted for simplicity, donning traditional yellow kurtas.

Talking to the media, Arun Govil said, “Ayodhya’s Ram temple will prove to be our ‘Rashtra Mandir’. The culture that had faded in the last few years in the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all,” as quoted by Indian Express.

He added, “I had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would happen in this way, that it would be such a big event, this is the biggest event of my life. There is so much emotion and energy, the whole country is taking only Ram’s name, wherever Lord Ram is present. Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness these, it was not imagined, hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment.”

Talking about being part of the ceremony, Dipika, who played the role of Goddess Sita, said, “Our image has settled in the hearts of people, even after the construction of Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it. Ram Lala’s life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love.”

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with excitement as netizens eagerly anticipate the presence of these iconic stars at the grand inauguration. One user expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Wow, this is like having Ram ji, Sita ji, and Lakshman ji at the Ram Mandir... can't wait." Another user shared their joy, saying, "It is going to be one of the most beautiful and celebrated days... happy to see Dipika, Arun, and Sunil there." The sentiment echoed by many users is a recognition of the iconic status these actors attained through their portrayal of revered characters in the Ramayan series.