Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding: Krishna Raj Bungalow gets decorated with lights and flowers

Ever since the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding broke out many speculations around their big day have been doing the rounds. Recently, the speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will begin on April 14, 2022. A source close to the couple had revealed that they will get married at the RK bungalow in Chembur. In the latest, the Kapoors' Krishna Raj Bungalow at Pali Hill is being decked up with lights for the big day. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently returned from Varanasi, where they were shooting for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Soon after their return to that bay, the filmmaker officially announced the wrap of the film on social media. Sharing an image with his lead pair on Instagram, Ayan wrote, “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come!”

