Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed?

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting married this week in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 after they began filming Brahmastra, their first film together. Now the buzz is that the much awaited wedding of the star couple has been postponed. Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt, who had earlier confirmed the wedding and shared details about the security arrangements at the wedding in an interview, has now stated that his sister Alia Bhatt will not be getting married on April 13 or 14 as speculated. Rahul reportedly told a news channel that Alia and Ranbir have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date as information was allegedly 'leaked' to the media, adding that the couple had indeed locked April 14 earlier for the wedding and other festivities. He said, "The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed.”

Further adding, "Security concerns were also one of the reasons.” Rahul also confirmed that there will be a formal announcement from the couple in the days ahead as he said, "As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon." He also hinted that the wedding would happen sometime next week, around April 20. On the other hand, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor in an interaction with the media on the film sets, said "I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when." She went on to add, "I hope and pray it happens very soon."Earlier, Alia Bhatt's uncle, Robin Bhatt, clarified to AajTak that the couple will have a mehendi ceremony on April 13, and their wedding is scheduled for April 14. Meantime, the groom-to-be was spotted in Mumbai at a skincare clinic. Ranbir's schedule is currently packed and he's reportedly taken a week off between filming Luv Ranjan's untitled project and starting Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga