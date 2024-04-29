Ranbir Kapoor Gets Overprotective Towards His Lady Love Alia Bhatt During Dinner Date (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor is known as the cutest couple of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's cute gesture towards wife Alia Bhatt has won fans heart. Video where Ranbir Kapoor is protecting his lady love from crowd has gone viral on social media. The video is from Sunday evening were RRR star JR.NTR hosted a dinner at an eatery spot in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roashan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji were present.

At bash Alia wore beautiful printed maxi dress while Ranbir was seen in All black outfit. As the couple left the party Paps were trying to capture the couple. The crowd got so chaotic that husband came forward and was seen protecting Alia, he escorted her to their car. This has created Aww moment among fans.

On work front Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Love and war. Ranbir is currently working on Ramayana movie, photos of which has gone viral on social media. Alia is working on Jigar and Jee le Zara.