Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' release date postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol- starrer 'Animal' as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Saturday.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'ANIMAL' NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND... #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won't* release on 11 Aug 2023... Yes, the film has been postponed... A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11.

And the release date was facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Earlier the makers unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Insta, Bobby Deol shared the pre-teaser which he captioned, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal

The video begins with several people can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but Some scars on his face were visible.

Let's wait for the makers to announce a new release date.

