Ranbir Kapoor to quit acting soon?

Ranbir Kapoor, popularly known as RK, is the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Animal'. During his interaction with the media, he opened up about his wish to quit acting. While revealing the reason, the 'Animal' actor said, "I love to spending time with Raha (Ranbir-Alia's daughter). I want to be with her all the time. I wish to quit acting, but I can't. Acting is my hobby, and I want to pursue that. I believe that if god takes something away, he blesses with more." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Raha's first birthday on 3rd November.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana starrer 'Animal' is all set to release on 1st December 2023. Anil Kapoor will play Ranbir Kapoor's father. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.