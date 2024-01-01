Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Emerges as 2023 Second-Highest Grossing Film, Beats 'Pathan'

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline. Released on December 1st, the film continues to perform well at the box office has now achieved a new milestone. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has now outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, securing the position of the second highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Animal has surpassed Pathaan's total earnings in just 31 days, reaching Rs 544.93 crore in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite facing challenges like an A certificate, a runtime of over 3 hours, and critical reviews, Animal exceeded Pathaan's lifetime collection of Rs 543.05 crore. Even amidst competition from Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, Animal maintained its strong performance throughout December.



Animal is not only thriving in the Indian market but also making a significant impact globally, particularly in North America. On a single Sunday, the film earned an impressive US $27,923, bringing its total global earnings to an impressive US $14.77 million. This places Animal as the 5th highest-grossing film in North America, following RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, and Baahubali 2- The Conclusion. The star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, has undoubtedly contributed to the film's success.