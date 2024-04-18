Randeep Hooda drops BTS photos from 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Randeep Hooda, who is receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on Thursday, shared new behind-the-scenes from the film.

Randeep took to Instagram and treated fans with stills.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, "ATTENTION : DIRECTION IN PROGRESS !![?]#BTS moments from #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Cillian Murphy of Bollywood."

Another user commented, "Cillian Murphy in second Pic... The dedication level of this artist."

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of over Rs 23 crore. The film is a cinematic portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

It is directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar.

The film was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

