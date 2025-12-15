Randeep Hooda pays heartfelt tribute to John Cena: ‘Celebration of an incredible legacy’

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actor Randeep Hooda, who is joining forces with John Cena on his upcoming international project Matchbox, has shared a tribute to the actor. He penned a heartfelt note celebrating his extraordinary journey as he steps away from WWE.

On Monday, Randeep took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a collage of John Cena. He reflected on his experience of working closely with the icon, and spoke about discovering the man beyond the larger-than-life persona.

He highlighted John Cena’s discipline, grounded nature and generosity, noting that from the WWE ring to the world of cinema, his journey has been driven by relentless hard work, humility and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

He wrote on the picture, "Working with John Cena showed me the man behind the icon, disciplined, grounded, and generous at heart. From the WWE ring to the big screen, he’s inspired millions through sheer hard work and humility. From 8 to 80, across all genders and walks of life, his fanbase speaks volumes about the kind of impact he’s had. As he steps away from WWE, this is not an end but a celebration of an incredible legacy. Salute to a true legend”.

Randeep also pointed to the connection John Cena shares with his audience, emphasising that his fanbase spans generations, genders and cultures, from children to the elderly, across every walk of life. According to the actor, this universal admiration is a testament to the depth of Cena’s influence, both as a performer and as a human being.

John Cena’s retirement marks the end of one of the most influential eras in professional wrestling. A 16-time world champion, he became the face of WWE through the 2000s and 2010s, carrying the company with his unmatched work ethic, mainstream appeal, and signature mantra of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect”.

While his transition to Hollywood gradually reduced his in-ring appearances, his larger-than-life presence never faded. Cena’s farewell is not just about titles or matches, but about redefining what a modern WWE superstar could be, part athlete, part role model, part global entertainer. His legacy remains firmly etched in wrestling history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor