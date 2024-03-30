Randeep Hooda Reveals He Let Go His Mumbai Property For 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda’s Swantantrya Veer Savarkar was released this Friday and marked the actor’s debut as a director.In a recent interview, the actor talked about selling properties bought by his father, to fund the biopic of his ambitious project. While discussing the challenges of making the film, Hooda told Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, "I first wanted to release this film on August 15 last year. Then, I wanted to release it on January 26. I put all my effort into it but it didn't happen. The team which was associated with the film didn't intend to make a good-quality film. They only wanted to make a film. When I came in the capacity of a director, that quality was not going to work. So, there were many problems relating to the film's production."

He continued, "There were money-related problems. My father had saved up and bought a few properties for me in Bombay (Mumbai), and I let go of them for this film. I spent everything on this film. I felt I could not stop making this film. The kind of support this film should have received, it didn't get."He shocked his fans with his weight loss as he shared a picture of himself from the set.Talking about the same, Hooda said, "Since this film went on and on, I stayed underweight for a long time. I weighed 60 kgs. I used to only have water, black coffee and green tea. I would survive on it for 20 hours. Then I added chilla, an omelette, dark chocolate, and nuts. I was managing with this much, but then the responsibility of direction came on me. While managing everything, I got weaker and even fell on the set."

Meanwhile, the film got shelved, and Hooda started "revenge eating" and gained weight again. But as the film got on floors again, the actor began his diet. "After that, I went on a fast stimulation diet. I’d eat one spoon of almond butter, one spoon of coconut oil, a couple of nuts in the entire day. That’s it."

Hooda's sister, Anjali Hooda, who is a doctor by profession, helped him in his physical transformation. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, she remembered, "I had warned him (Randeep) that it could take a toll on him. However, knowing his dedication for his craft, I didn't want him to be misguided by someone. I am a trained professional and hence took charge to help him in a safe and healthy way."