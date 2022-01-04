'Ranjish Hi Sahi' trailer gives glimpse into dramatic 70's Bollywood love story

Mumbai, Jan 4 The trailer of the upcoming series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', a dramatic Bollywood love story, was unveiled on Tuesday by its makers giving a sneak-peek into the golden era of the 1970s.

The series revolves around a fledgling maverick film director who gets drawn into an extra-marital affair with an eccentric superstar who changes his life forever; his marriage with his first love spirals as he is torn in between two worlds.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios, the web-series features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in lead roles.

Tahir said: "When I was narrated the script of this unique love story, I was instantly gripped by how layered, Shankar, the character is. What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life.

"Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun."

This story goes around the lives of Shankar, Amna, and Anju. It explores complicated human relationships between adults and the different shades that love can take.

Created by Mahesh Bhatt, written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, a Vishesh Entertainment production.

Talking about the show, director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj said: "An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based in the Golden Era of the film industry: the glorious 70's. Recreating this world amidst today's testing times, was nothing short of miraculous, and this wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of all those at Jio Studios."

Actress Amala Paul, who makes her Bollywood debut with the show, revealed her reaction after she was chosen for 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

"When I received a call from Vishesh Entertainment to play this character, my reaction was, 'Wow! Do I actually resemble a Bollywood superstar from the 70s?' I was ecstatic; a feeling I cannot put into words but at the same time there is a huge sense of responsibility."

Talking about her character, she said: "The character of this Bollywood diva had a fierce and unapologetic personality; to translate that kind of energy on-screen was challenging. It was like a game of imagination, but I did a lot of research. It was surely an enriching experience."

Actress Amrita Puri described her character.

"Anju's simplicity is her strength. Getting into the skin of her character was a learning experience for me. Her life and the times in which she lived are both so different from mine.

"She is extremely resilient and the reason why the family sticks together. I was amazed with her empathetic nature and capacity to forgive. It's not easy being a homemaker and the emotional backbone of the family. It gave me a new perspective on things," she added.

The series will have an exceptional soundtrack with music by Aabhas and Shreyas and mellifluous tracks sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Vishal Mishra, Javed Ali and Ash King

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' premieres on Voot Select on January 13.

