Ranveer goes fresh for FreshToHome's latest campaign

New Delhi, May 18 Addressing consumers' growing need for fresh and preservatives/chemicals-free meat and seafood items, FreshToHome recently launched a new ad campaign, #NoShortcuts, featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in a new avatar.

In this campaign, Bollywood's fashion icon is playing the role of a dubious salesman who is trying to sell shortcuts/preservatives/chemicals to FreshToHome-related people with a promise to grow chicken faster and to keep seafood fresh for several days.

However, after receiving a dose of his own 'medicine', he realises that nothing can shake the brand's dedication to selling healthy and fresh meat and seafood items to consumers. Hence, the campaign's name, #NoShortcuts.

Over the years, the company has introduced multiple campaigns like 'Apne App se ya App se' and 'Totally Fresh', each promoting the brand's commitment to providing only those products that are without any artificial preservatives, antibiotic residue, and chemicals.

The latest campaign, #NoShortcuts, has created a buzz within the industry, provoking discussions on the importance of fresh and chemical-free packed meat and fish products.

Shan Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome, in a release talked about the brand's approach behind the latest campaign. "We began our journey with the desire to find safe and hygienic fish & meat to consume. That's the core of everything we do, and it's been our rallying cry to deliver only '100 per cent Fresh, 0 per cent Chemical' products to the consumers. We take no shortcuts and believe it's the small, steady steps that make all the difference."

Speaking about the campaign, Ranveer expressed his views on the campaign and talked about how FreshToHome has been delivering only fresh, preservative, chemical-free meats and seafood products to its consumers.

"I am glad to be associated with FreshToHome, which is the preferred platform to buy fresh meat and seafood. It feels good to be a part of their successful journey. While we often resort to taking shortcuts, whether on-road on the road, at work, or in uncomfortable situations, FreshToHome does not believe in taking the easy way out. They sell produce directly procured from dedicated farmers and fishermen and go the whole hog to deliver fresh, preservative, chemical-free meats and seafood. Nothing can shake that resolve, and that's extremely commendable," the actor said.

Since its inception, FreshToHome has focused on providing consumers with safe and hygienic fish and meat products. Keeping the same in view, FreshToHome only lists products that are directly sourced. With more than 100 quality checks, the brand refuses to take any of these shortcuts to use to pass off things as fresh, natural, and high-quality.

Other than the ad campaign, the company recently renewed its packaging that resonates with its commitment to 'owning the source,' procuring directly from farmers and fishermen sans any intermediaries. The illustrations on the new packaging capture this sourcing strength by depicting hand raised chicken, pasture-raised goats and lamb, and fish caught by local fishermen on small boats daily.

