Ranveer Singh to get paycut after Kabir Khan's 83 fails at box-office?

One of Bollywood's biggest release Kabir Khan’s 83 has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie's shocking numbers has stunned the film industry, particularly the producers of this costly film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The high-budget film is now expected to lose crores. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the team of producers is rather upset, and a blame game might start soon. An inside source told Bollywood Hungama's Subhash K Jha that the movie felt like a documentary on the 1983 World Cup. It seems some people from the production pinpointed this when the film was being made.

Also, the makers exceeded their budget as they were too confident of its success. It seems they shot at the Lords stadium in London where the charges are really high. Sources said the makers could have shot at a big stadium in India itself. The source was quoted as saying, "But the naysayers were shut down by those from the film unit who were fully confident of getting the audience into theatres." But the thing that has failed the movie is the release period. It has clashed with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Spider-Man No Way Home. Both these films are doing excellently at the pan-India box office. The report also adds that Ranveer Singh's fees has not been paid fully. A large chunk is pending. The young superstar might have to forgo it so that the producers can minimize the losses. After Tubelight, 83 is another debacle for Kabir Khan. The movie had an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khatter, Chirag Patil, and Pankaj Tripathi. The rejection is apparent in its numbers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#83TheFilm remains low A double digit Day 4 would’ve salvaged the situation, but the rejection is apparent in its numbers Premium multiplexes are driving its biz, but that’s not enough Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr. Total: 54.29 cr. #India biz (sic)."