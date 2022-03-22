Rashami Desai puts an end to rumours of her entering 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, March 22 Popular television actress Rashami Desai has denied all the rumours going around of her entry in Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.

The actress who was also seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' as of now has shown no interest in joining the fearless reality show. She was rumoured to join the show as a 16th contestant.

She says: "This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining 'Lock Upp' as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with 'Bigg Boss 15' and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at."

But, of course the actress says that she can appear on the show as a guest.

"Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining 'Lock Upp' are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor