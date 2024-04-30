Rashmika Mandanna lifts 100 kg weight, calls it 'beast mode'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy shooting Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, recently shared a gym workout video where she talked about her 'messed up sleeping schedule' due to night shoots.

The Pushpa star, known for her huge social media following, often shares her thoughts and daily experiences on her Instagram series 'Dear Diary.'

In a recent installment, the actress discussed the night shoots for Kubera and her disrupted sleep pattern.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a gym workout video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her proficient 100 kg deadlift.

Alongside the video, she wrote a long note expressing her disorientation caused by her ongoing night shifts.

"Came back in the room at 8 in the morning after night shoot had my meal wasn't sleep at all. So read a book and went to bed at around 12 in the Noon. Woke up at 6 in the evening, wanted to do some more cardio but didn't feel like it," read the caption on her video.

The Animal actress also shared that she went for her workout at 1 AM and did a 100 kg deadlift and some leg exercises.

"Felt like a power beast," Rashmika wrote.

The release date for Rashmika and Dhanush's movie Kubera hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in 'Animal,' where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun is highly awaited and scheduled to release on Independence Day 2024. Apart from this, she has films like The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Chaava with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

