Rashmika Mandanna pens a beautiful note on social media, as she completed her 5 years in the film industry

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has gained the next level of popularity in the following year. Her cuteness and acting have spread craze amongst the fans, she had an incredible journey throughout her career and on the same, the actress penned a beautiful note on her social media.



The actress took her Instagram and wrote "It's been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen.. guys..couple of things I've learned all these years- 1- time is flying by too fast make memories each day.. 😄 2- how to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy.. ✨🌸 3- I've realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting ❤️‍🔥 4- but also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it's might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also. 😄 5- other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things.. 🥸 6- don't carry emotional baggages physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go. 🧚🏼‍♀️ 7- give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it's career - give time to that.. if it's love- give time to that.. if it's family- give time to that.. if it's you- give time to yourself.. your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you. 😄😄 8- eats cleaner, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger, love more openly. ❤️ 9. and many more.. I'll keep going on and on.. I'll speak of all of this one day but for now.. these. 💆🏻‍♀️." She also shared her beautiful picture with the note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is all set to spread her charm in the Bollywood industry, she will be soon seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.



