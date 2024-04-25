Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse from sets of 'Kubera'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film 'Kubera', starring Dhanush.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture showing the moon and a building on Thursday.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "And it's pack up! Kubera."

Alongside Rashmika and Dhanush, the film also features Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in significant roles.

Reportedly, Dhanush portrays a character who starts as a homeless man but eventually rises to become a powerful mafia.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Suniel Narang under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Kubera has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The release date for 'Kubera' is yet to be announced.

Aside from Kubera, Rashmika is also gearing up for her role in the action thriller 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

On Wednesday, actor Allu Arjun treated fans to a teaser of the first single from the movie.

The vocals of the 'Pushpa Pushpa' have been given a techno twist with rhythmic beats by music director Devi Sri Prasad, who is fondly called DSP.

Allu Arjun took to X and posted the teaser, writing, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle 'Pushpa Pushpa' will be out on May 1st at 11:07 am." He shared that the full track will be out on May 1.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, reprising their respective roles from the first film.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'.

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

'The Girlfriend' is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

