Rashmika Mandanna's Top 5 Looks: Know Why Fans Are in Love with Her Style (See Pics)

Rashmika Mandanna is the fashion icon for youth. She knowns what to wear and how, because of which she looks beautiful in all outfits. Currently Pushpa 2 actress is trending on Social media for her eternal beauty. Here we have top 5 looks of Rashmika Mandanna that fans can't stop looking at.



Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fashion icon and best actress in South and Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party 2016 and had her first Telugu film release in the romantic comedy Chalo in 2018.

A turning point in her career came with the romance drama Geetha Govindam which gave her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Rashmika got a love from Bollywood through her movie named Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Her Sami Sami song went viral on Instagram. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and later on she worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Good Bye.

Currently she is working on Pushpa 2 The Rise. Teaser of the movie has gone viral. Few days back makers released the promo song Pushpa Pushpa.

Rashmika wore pestle green suit for 'Heeramandi' has gone viral. Fans are loving her outfit and overall minimal makeup look. They are parsing her for simplicity.