Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur

Mumbai, June 7 Actress Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for an exciting new web show in the city of lakes, Udaipur in Rajasthan.

While the project's details are under wraps, sources have revealed that it is a highly anticipated production by a major production house. Rasika will play as one of the protagonists.

Rasika flew to Udaipur in the first week of June to begin the first schedule, which will extend until the first week of July. Subsequently, the shooting will move to Mumbai for the second schedule in August.

Rasika shared her enthusiasm for the new endeavour on her Instagram account, where she posted a picture reading the script against a stunning backdrop. The hashtags she used, including #UdaipurDiaries, #ShootLife, and #Udaipur, hinting about the new project.

