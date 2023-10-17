Rasika Dugal’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to have its premiere at Europe's biggest genre festival

Actor Anshuman Jha's debut Directorial 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' - starring Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal - is making waves around the globe. After a successful World Premiere in August as the Centrepiece film at IFFM, Australia, a North American Premiere in September to a standing ovation as the Closing film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival & a stupendous Canadian Premiere to a House Full Opening night at International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver earlier in October, the film is now set for its European Premiere at one of the biggest Genre festivals in the world - Razors Reel Flanders - in Belgium on November 2nd.

Produced by Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films and First Ray Films - the film is one of the few Asian films to be selected at Europe's largest genre festival & will be screened at 6pm on November 2nd at Brugge, Belgium.Speaking about it, director, Anshuman Jha, said, “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is a pure genre film, in its truest sense, and I am so excited with this news. The curation at Razors Reel Flanders has been top notch over the years & it was a dream to make the cut there. To have our European Premiere there in the 'Discovery Section' is a BIG shot in the arm for us & we are very grateful."