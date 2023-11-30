Rather than learning the game, I was focused on him!”, Sharad Kelkar on his shooting days for Slum Golf

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released its sports drama series, ‘Slum Golf’. The series centers upon Pawan's exciting journey from the slums of Mumbai to the grandeur of the golf course, and it has an unusual take on redefining boundaries and overcoming obstacles. The series gives us a peek into his journey of chasing his passion for golf and how he deals with real-life issues while juggling finances, relationships, and his ambition. He then meets coach Rane, a mentor whose encouragement and support constitute a watershed moment in his life. Pawan not only learns the technicalities of the sport, but also essential life principles that help him realize his dream. Slum Golf features Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More and Arjan Singh Aujla. Slum Golf is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon Shopping App, on Fire TV, and Play Store.

Sharad Kelkar who essays the role of Coach Rane, opens about the preparations that he had to do “Apart from the reading and analyzing, the most appealing part was the coach who used to come and train us for golf. Rather than learning the game, I was focused on him, how he guides , or how he is coaching every individual differently. So it was the characteristic I sought to comprehend. He seemed unconcerned about his appearance, and he always wore the same topi along with an odd old t-shirt and shorts. I thought to myself, this guy who is teaching us golf, must have played a lot of golf, he must be well to do, but he was unconcerned about his looks and all. I therefore tried and adjusted that specifically so that I might also have a distinct look.”