Raveena Tandon gives glimpses of her travel diaries with daughter Rasha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Actor Raveena Tandon treated her fans to the glimpses of her travel diaries with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

On Tuesday, the 'KGF 2' actor shared a string of pictures on Instagram which she captioned, "Always trippin' together. #traveldiaries #rashaandi #adventures #ourplanet #whalewatching #goldcoast."

In the first picture, Raveena can be seen taking a selfie with Rasha. Raveena wore a white t-shirt while her daughter chose a olive coloured shirt with blue denims.

An another picture, the mother daughter duo can be seen smilling while looking at each other.

Raveen also posted a video of Rasha dancing and enjoying the whale watching on Gold coast.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"So beautiful pic," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote,"Raveena jaisa koy nhi."

"The greatest mom and daughter jodi," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Apart from Rasha and Aaman Devgan, other star kids who will be making their debut are prominent names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Palak Tiwari, Junaid Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and Pashmina Roshan.

