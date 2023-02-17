Raveena Tandon posts childhood pics as she remembers father on birthday

Mumbai, Feb 17 Actress Raveena Tandon shared a string of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon, who passed away last year, on his birth anniversary.

In her video collage featuring throwback photographs and new images with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photograph of her daughter Rasha posing with her grandfather.

Raveena captioned: "Happy Birthday, papa. Miss you."

The first picture in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in her father's arms. The second photograph showed Raveena wearing a dress as her father carried her in his arms and they posed for the camera. She also posted a couple of solo photos of her father from recent events.

Raveena's daughter held her grandfather's hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the montage. Her father passed away at the age of 87 in February last year.

