Ravi Dubey gets poetic over Sargun's 'chhote bachchon si masoomiyat'

Mumbai, March 18 Actor Ravi Dubey on Monday shared an appreciation post for his wife and actress Sargun Mehta, describing her as embodying the brightness like God and Goddesses, coupled with innocence of children.

Ravi, who was last seen in 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, which seems to be from a project of Sargun.

The video shows Sargun wearing a yellow coloured beautiful Punjabi bridal outfit, and is making cute faces while she plays with a little boy.

The post is captioned in Hindi: "Devi Devtaon sa tez... Chote bachchon si masoomiyat...Meri Sargun."

The video has garnered 143K views, with fans writing, "always appreciate karda apni wife.. always happy to see this..."

One user said: "I love the way you love her Ravi."

On the work front, Ravi and Sargun are the producers of the show 'Daalchini', and 'Junooniyatt'.

Sargun was also recently seen in the movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor