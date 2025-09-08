Ravi Dubey sports a clean-shaven look after wrapping up the shoot for 'Ramayana'

Mumbai Sep 8 Television actor and producer Ravie Dubey, who is currently in Dubai, has been sharing an umpteen number of photos from his trip.

The actor took to his social media account on the 8th of September to share a few cool and classy pictures of himself with the iconic Emaar towers behind him as the backdrop.

Ravie captioned it as, “Beards gone, so are 10 years of fake wisdom.” The actor who opted for a clean-shaven look was seen sporting a black and white chequered shirt and white bottoms. Along with his clean-shaven look, he also sported uber-chic glares to complete his sassy look. Ravie, just a few hours ago, updated his fans on how he lost his AirPods yet again. Ravie’s sense of humour has always been one of his best USPs. Talking about the actor's personal achievement, Ravie and his star actress wife, Sargun Mehta, recently purchased a plush sea-facing apartment in the heart of Mumbai.

It was here where they welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their new house with a lot of love and warmth. Their best friend and actress Nia Sharma, who happened to visit their house, shared a few photos and videos of their new luxurious apartment. In one of the videos, Nia is seen showing the gorgeous sea view straight from Ravie's humongous balcony. Ravie and Sargun have named their house "Saubhagya". The house is located in a top-notch area of Mumbai, making the couple neighbours to cricketer KL Rahul, actor Jackie Shroff, and Javed Jaffery. The gorgeous apartment offers a clear view of the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

The interiors are seen splashed with sprawling white-themed living rooms and with touches of gold. In a video shared by Ravie a few weeks ago, he gave a glimpse of the house while welcoming Ganpati Bappa home. “Welcome to ‘Saubhagya’, Bappa… welcome to our new home. Sargun and I are blessed," Ravie captioned the clip. For the uninitiated, Ravie will be next seen in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother. Sargun and Ravie, after working in the television industry for more than a decade, recently turned producers and are producing a lot of content under their production banner “Dreamiyaata Entertainment”.

