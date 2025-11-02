Ravi Kishan wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, expresses immense gratitude

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 : Politician-actor Ravi Kishan has won big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, bagging a trophy for his performance in 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The news was confirmed on the official social media handle of the film festival, stating that Ravi Kishan was honoured with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Laapataa Ladies'.

"Honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 India's Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony, celebrating excellence in cinema, art, culture, tourism & heritage," the caption read.

The grand celebration was held on October 30, 2025, at the NSCI Dome in SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

In reaction to the award win, Ravi Kishan, in a statement, dedicated the achievement to his parents.

"I have received the award through the blessings of my parents, the love of my supporters, and the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath Baba. I get the inspiration to do better from Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone," the BJP MP said, in a statement.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news was announced, it sparked a wave of joy among fans, many of whom rushed to his residence to congratulate him. Ravi Kishan, who has been busy campaigning ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, is currently present in Gorakhpur.

Ravi Kishan recently also won his first Filmfare Award for his performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the award ceremony in Gujarat.

The actor-politician became emotional, saying that his first Filmfare award was the culmination of 33 years of dedication to the craft of acting.

Ravi Kishan won the prestigious award in the category of Best Supporting Role (Male).

"I have yearned for 33 years for this (Filmfare Award). We used to think that this award was bought, but all these misconceptions have been proven false. I had faith in myself, I had faith in Lord Shiva. I want to thank Kiran Rao, Director of the film," said Ravi Kishan.

Directed by Kiran Rao, 'Laapataa Ladies' starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. It was jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

